Mark Stephen Dombrowski, 64, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home, surrounded in love by his family.
The son of Aloysius E. and Eleanor M. (Chrenka) Dombrowski, Mark was born on November 29, 1955, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Mark was a graduate of McDowell High School and Erie Vocational School. He was a member of Local 744 Boilermakers Union for more than forty years. After his retirement, Mark was employed with Lakehouse Inn, working in maintenance. He truly enjoyed his jobs and the folks he worked with.
On June 21, 1975, Mark and Elaine Bittner were united in marriage. Their forty-four years of marriage were full of many adventures and they created many memories.
Mark was the consummate outdoorsman; he enjoyed being in the woods and listening to the sounds of nature, whether he was hunting or fishing. He and Elaine built their log home and enjoyed the peacefulness from their porch. They often traveled to the Pocono Mountains, Salamanca Reservation and the Adirondack Mountains.
The most important times in Mark's life were spent with his family. He enjoyed being a Papa to his four charming granddaughters.
Mark will be remembered as a wonderful husband, son, brother, dad, and Papa. He encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren in all walks of their life.
Mark is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Dawnielle (Omar) Wells, Danae (Alvin) Rodriguez, Stephen Dombrowski, and Shannon (Brandon Sayles) Dombrowski; granddaughters, Omariana, Khy'lee, Aniyah and Adalynn; and siblings, Eric Dombrowski and Sharon Dombrowski.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Our Lady of Peace Parish, 2221 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio. Rev David Bridling will preside.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to in Mark's name.
All are welcome to come to the Celebration of Life luncheon following Mass from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Lakehouse Inn, 5653 Lake Road East, Geneva-on-the-Lake. The Boilermakers Local #744 will have a send-off at 3:00 p.m. at the Lakehouse Inn.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019