Mark S. Lobaugh, age 57, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family and friends. Born on December 21, 1962, in Erie, he was a son of the late Eugene W. and Shirley (Smith) Lobaugh.
For the past 17 years, Mark loved his career as the service manager at Auto Express. He was a person who worked hard, and he dedicated himself to his customers and co-workers.
Mark loved everything about the outdoors especially hiking, his camp, "Ruff Kutt," and all the sights and smells that accompany a day in the mountains. Mark had a love for music and singing. Most recently, he was the lead vocalist in the local AC/DC tribute band, "HellsBillies." He also liked boating, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family and dogs.
Survivors include his wife, Lori (Skalos) Lobaugh; his three sons, Justin M. Lobaugh, Evan W. Lobaugh, wife Julie, and Kyle D. Lobaugh; an expectant grandchild in June of 2020, Lucas Lobaugh; and three brothers, Bill Lobaugh, wife Lana, Michael Lobaugh, and Rick Lobaugh.
A memorial/benefit for Mark will held at a later date. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Mark always had the most contagious smile. That smile led him to touch many lives in such a positive way. He always cherished the relationships he built and being a people person truly brought him happiness. Mark would wish on those to whom he touched to follow his motto "endeavor to persevere." His strength, courage, and positivity drove him to live life to the fullest. Mark would find peace in knowing the people he loved continue to fight, move forward, and smile as he did.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020