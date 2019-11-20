|
Mark S. Mills, age 61, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Monday, November 18, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Erie on March 15, 1958, son of the late George M. and Theresa M. (Regal) Mills.
Mark attended Harbor Creek High School. He was a well-known East Erie entrepreneur having owned and operated Precision Sharpening Devices, Inc. and Ace Supply Co. in Harborcreek for over 30 years. Mark had also previously been employed by the former Hammermill Paper Co. He was a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge and the North East Lodge #399 F. & A.M.
Mark was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed travelling to white sandy destinations and spending time at his camp in Barcelona, N.Y. He had an incredibly giving spirit and loved helping his family and friends without ever asking for anything in return. Above all else, Mark was a devoted family man and deeply cherished the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Steven Mills. Survivors include two daughters: Nicole L. Curtis (Ron) and Amanda R. Schodt (Steve); five grandchildren: Karson, Kirsten, Hannah, Travis and Dylon; his beloved companion and best friend, Hallie F. Pierce; siblings: Mary Stephens, Cynthia Freligh (Joe), Wendell Mills (Leeann), Darrell Mills (Cheryl) and Brian Mills (Lynn) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek), on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Masonic Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019