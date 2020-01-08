|
Mark Joseph Stadter, age 74, of Sale Creek, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Mark was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Matthew and Leona Stadter.
He served our country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Mark retired from IBM and SunTrust Banking, where he was in the Information Technology Departments. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryanne Stadter.
Mark is survived by his children, Eric (Erika) Stadter, Gary Stadter and Julie (Billy) Farmer; nine grandchildren, Alexander, Emily, Mathew, Keirstin, Noah, Lincoln, Ethan, Kell and Mark; sisters, Mary Lee Rinderle, Suzanne Althof, Nancy Jane Holt and Margaret Kuczynski; many nieces and nephews.
Mark was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9th, at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the North Chapel.
A Mass of Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 10768 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37377, with Monsignor Al Humbrecht officiating. Burial will be in National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's name to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.
