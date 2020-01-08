Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 698-2541
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:30 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
10768 Dayton Pike,
Soddy Daisy, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Stadter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Stadter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Stadter Obituary
Mark Joseph Stadter, age 74, of Sale Creek, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Mark was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Matthew and Leona Stadter.

He served our country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Mark retired from IBM and SunTrust Banking, where he was in the Information Technology Departments. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryanne Stadter.

Mark is survived by his children, Eric (Erika) Stadter, Gary Stadter and Julie (Billy) Farmer; nine grandchildren, Alexander, Emily, Mathew, Keirstin, Noah, Lincoln, Ethan, Kell and Mark; sisters, Mary Lee Rinderle, Suzanne Althof, Nancy Jane Holt and Margaret Kuczynski; many nieces and nephews.

Mark was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9th, at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the North Chapel.

A Mass of Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 10768 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37377, with Monsignor Al Humbrecht officiating. Burial will be in National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's name to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -