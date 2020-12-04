Mark Vincent Gardner peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Mark was born in Erie, Pa. in March of 1962, where he grew up with his older sister, Deborah, his twin sister, Michelle, and his parents, Lottie J. Gardner (Figurski) and Vincent J. Gardner.
Mark was always a "work hard, play hard" kind of guy, with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. As a teenager he attended Cathedral Preparatory High School, where he played as a guard for the football team. He earned his first of two bachelor's degrees at Allegheny University in 1984, while being an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Mark eventually earned a master's degree from Kean University in Public Administration, and worked in challenging positions in New York and Cranford, N.J.
Throughout his life, he still found time to have fun. He played guitar (on several occasions in bands), became a world traveler, a tremendous debater, knowledgeable historian, a connoisseur of wine and an avid golfer. He and his lovely wife, Jacqueline, would watch Steelers football, enjoy jazz, and belonged to the BGO Travel Club. Mark met Jacqueline in 1994 and married in New Jersey in October 1996. They both brought out the best in each other.
He was a proud member of the Scotch Hills Country Club, and everyone knew him there. Mark always had a story to tell, a smile to share and easily befriended anyone. He was loved by his family as much as he loved them.
Mark is predeceased by his parents, Lottie J. Gardner (Figurski) and Vincent J. Gardner; and his nephew, Vincent J. Lascek.
Mark is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline Garrity-Gardner, whom he had the honor of sharing this journey of life with for 24 years. He is also survived by his sisters, Deborah Bauer (Arthur Bauer), Michelle Lascek (Ted Lascek), his father-in-law, Martin Garrity and his brother-in-law, Martin A. Garrity. He also has three nieces and one cute Scottish Terrier, who would have called him dad if she could. He will be dearly missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Erie.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to lls.org
in his memory.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.