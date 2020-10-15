1/2
Marleah L. Longstreet Tanner
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marleah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marleah L. Longstreet Tanner, 90, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born in North East, on July 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice Davis Longstreet.

Marleah graduated from Wattsburg Area High School in 1948. She worked at Better Baked Foods in North East. Marleah was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening flowers, antiques, and auctions.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, C. Ray Tanner; her brother, Arthur Longstreet; and her son-in-law, Lee Palloto.

Survivors include her five daughters, Kathy Palloto, DeeDee Tanner, Debra Tanner, Brenda Baltzer and her husband, Paul, and Lisa Feely and her husband, Rick, all of Erie area; her sister, Phyllis Bessetti, of Wattsburg; her nine grandchildren, Steven (Sandra), Patrick, Kevin (Valerie), Adrienne, Ryan, Paul, John, Curtis (Megan), and Justin; her many great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.

Marleah's family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Brevillier Village and Lakeland Area Hospice for all the love and care they gave Marleah.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service there at 6 p.m. Burial will be private in the Lawn Cemetery of Beaverdam.

Memorial contributions can be made to L'Arche Erie, Inc. – 3745 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved