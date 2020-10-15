Marleah L. Longstreet Tanner, 90, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born in North East, on July 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice Davis Longstreet.
Marleah graduated from Wattsburg Area High School in 1948. She worked at Better Baked Foods in North East. Marleah was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening flowers, antiques, and auctions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, C. Ray Tanner; her brother, Arthur Longstreet; and her son-in-law, Lee Palloto.
Survivors include her five daughters, Kathy Palloto, DeeDee Tanner, Debra Tanner, Brenda Baltzer and her husband, Paul, and Lisa Feely and her husband, Rick, all of Erie area; her sister, Phyllis Bessetti, of Wattsburg; her nine grandchildren, Steven (Sandra), Patrick, Kevin (Valerie), Adrienne, Ryan, Paul, John, Curtis (Megan), and Justin; her many great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.
Marleah's family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Brevillier Village and Lakeland Area Hospice for all the love and care they gave Marleah.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service there at 6 p.m. Burial will be private in the Lawn Cemetery of Beaverdam.
Memorial contributions can be made to L'Arche Erie, Inc. – 3745 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
