Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Sienkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene A. Sienkiewicz


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlene A. Sienkiewicz Obituary
Marlene A. Sienkiewicz, R.N., "Sissy," a 1961 graduate of St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

Marlene practiced nursing in the Erie area for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by an infant son Andrew Jude Kraft and by her parents.

She is survived by a brother Phillip, a sister Carla, five nephews and a niece, and her lifelong friend Nancy Bertocci.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 510 East Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16509.

A Memorial Service celebrating Marlene's life and committing her ashes to Lake Erie will be announced later.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now