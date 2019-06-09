|
Marlene A. Sienkiewicz, R.N., "Sissy," a 1961 graduate of St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
Marlene practiced nursing in the Erie area for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by an infant son Andrew Jude Kraft and by her parents.
She is survived by a brother Phillip, a sister Carla, five nephews and a niece, and her lifelong friend Nancy Bertocci.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 510 East Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
A Memorial Service celebrating Marlene's life and committing her ashes to Lake Erie will be announced later.
