1/1
Marlene A. (Hritz) Woeckener
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene A. Hritz Woeckener, 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Home East. She was born in Cleveland on May 4, 1937 a daughter of the late George and Anna Kundla Hritz.

Marlene graduated from Academy High School and worked at GE for over 12 years. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and the neighborhood card club. She was the best mom ever and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband.

Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Richard M. Woeckener; one daughter, Kathleen Rohan and her husband, Dennis, of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Scott Woeckener of Erie; and four grandchildren, Stacy and Allison Rohan and Morgan and Ruby Woeckener.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private for the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Per Marlene's wishes, the family specifically requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Anna Shelter 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or the Alzheimer's Association Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved