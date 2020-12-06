Marlene A. Hritz Woeckener, 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Home East. She was born in Cleveland on May 4, 1937 a daughter of the late George and Anna Kundla Hritz.
Marlene graduated from Academy High School and worked at GE for over 12 years. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and the neighborhood card club. She was the best mom ever and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Richard M. Woeckener; one daughter, Kathleen Rohan and her husband, Dennis, of Raleigh, N.C.; one son, Scott Woeckener of Erie; and four grandchildren, Stacy and Allison Rohan and Morgan and Ruby Woeckener.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private for the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Per Marlene's wishes, the family specifically requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Anna Shelter 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or the Alzheimer's Association
Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505
.