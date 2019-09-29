|
Marlene Elizabeth (Albert) Parra, age 79, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was born in Erie, on March 22, 1940 and is the daughter of the late Gladys (Laird) and Clarence Albert.
On July 28, 1958 Marlene married her childhood sweetheart, Thomas Leyland Parra. Marlene, a woman of strong faith and an adoring wife, celebrated 61 wedding anniversaries with Thomas, who preceded her in death on August 5, 2019.
She was a loving mother to Tom (Karen) Parra and Tammy (David) Mantsch, and doting grandmother to Ashley (Mike), Thomas, Michele (Jon), and Kelly (Jon). Marlene was a devoted great-grandmother to Emilia, Kylie, Mallory, and Carter.
The family conducted a private service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, Pennsylvania 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019