Marlene Mae Biebel Becker, 84, formerly of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Maple Hill Drive, Erie, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay. She was born on August 30, 1935, in Erie, daughter of the late John and Virginia Fleming Biebel.
A 1953 graduate of Academy High School and a 1957 graduate of Slippery Rock State Teachers College, Marlene taught school for 39 years, retiring from Northern School District in Dillsburg, Pa. in 1996. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Becker.
Survivors include four daughters, Deborah Beck-Ross of Kennett Square, Pa., Sherry A. Payne and husband Charlie and Tammy Fabrizi Sweet, all of Erie, and Valerie Vogel and husband Chris of Dover, Del.; a brother, Timothy Biebel of Lexington, Ky.; and ten grandchildren, Rachel Fabrizi of Morriston, Fla., Devin Fabrizi of San Jose, Calif., Chad Fabrizi of Eugene, Ore., Allie Fabrizi of Erie, Stone and Kennedy Ross of Kennett Square, Pa., Victoria, Trevor and Sarah Vogel of Dover, Del. and Aaron Vogel of New Castle, Del.
A private graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Harry Johns III, Pastoral Care Coordinator of VNA of Erie County, officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019