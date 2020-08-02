Marlene (Johnson) Mazza passed away in Saint Augustine, Florida, on July 9, 2020.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on June 13, 1932, and married to Elmer Mazza since 1952. They lived in Erie, Cincinnati, and in Florida - Fort Lauderdale, Punta Gorda, and Hobe Sound.
Marlene is survived by four children, Mary Mazza Clement (Mark), Ernest Mazza (April), David Mazza (Doreen) and Catherine Mazza Ragusa (Joe) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Elmer and parents, Albert Johnson and Louise Graffenhein.
In lieu of flowers, donate at www.parkinson.org
please.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.