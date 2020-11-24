Marlene Wedzik Yurkewicz, 82, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Walnut Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Erie on January 31, 1938, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Anne Woldarczyk Wedzik.
Marlene graduated from East High School and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She attended St. Joseph Bread of Life Church and was an active member of the Polish Federation of Clubs, where she helped organize the Polonaise Ball for many years. She especially loved being with family and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, John Michael Yurkewicz and Adam Joseph Yurkewicz; one brother, Richard Wedzik; many brothers and sisters-in-law; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Steve J. "Pete" Yurkewicz; four sons, Stephen R. Yurkewicz, Sr. (Susan) of Erie, Gary E. Yurkewicz, Sr. (Kimberly) of Erie, James T. Yurkewicz (Pattie Fitzsimmons) of Bradford, and Michael A. Yurkewicz (Kathy) of Erie; 18 grandchildren, Isaac, Stephen Jr., Lily, Susie, Samuel, James, Evangeline, Gary Jr., Kayla (Shawn), Dr. Michael R. (Courtney), Kyle (Sami), Codey (Morgan), Matthew, Makenzie, Lindsey, Bailee, Zachary and Lauren; nine great-grandchildren, Greyson, Hailey, Liam, London, Rowan, Taylor, Camdyn, Eben and Grayson; two brothers, Alphonse Wedzik, Jr. of Florida and Thomas Wedzik (Lorraine) of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial Mass at St. Joseph Bread of Life Church on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, 16501.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
.