|
|
Marlyn Ann "Marty" Campbell age 87, formerly of Fairview, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence in Lebanon, Pa.
She was born in Washington, Pa., on December 9, 1931, the daughter of the late Edward C. and Elsie Farner Martin.
She was a graduate of Avella High School and West Liberty State College.
She worked as an elementary school teacher for 35 ½ years, of which, 32 were in the Fairview School District. She was a former member of Holy Cross Church in Fairview.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Howard P. Campbell, her son, Melvin E. Campbell and her brother Edward J. Martin.
She is survived by a grandson, Scott Campbell, of Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Erin Campbell of Lancaster; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Campbell, of Lebanon, Pa. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Geraldine Martin of Burgettstown, Pa., as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. Girard, on Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com.Ibusandi genditincia doluptatur aut vid magnim andandes rerit
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019