Marshal Fred Young, 91, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, Meadville. He was born on August 10, 1928, in Union City, a son of Rulaf F. Young and Julia Marie Moore Young.
He married Ellen Sutter Young on August 2, 1952; she preceded him in death on June 12, 2019.
Marshal was a graduate of Union City High School, served his country with the U.S. Navy, and was owner and operator of Young's Hardware in Union City for many years.
He was a member of the Union City Presbyterian Church, Past President of the American Buffalo Club, and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing and fly tying.
Marshal is survived by two sons, Richard Young and his wife Judy of Pittsburgh and Alan Young and his wife Michelle of Atlantic; two granddaughters, Amelia and Annie Young; two step-grandchildren, Justin Peters and his wife Shenna and Jenna North and her husband Scott; three step-great-grandchildren, Sophia and Conner Peters and Carsyn North; a brother, A. David Young and his wife Elaine of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; and two nephews, Bob and Doug Young.
In addition to his wife, Ellen, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Sunday, September 29th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30th at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Rob Willert, of Union City Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marshal's memory to Union City Presbyterian Church, 37 W. High Street, Union City, PA 16438.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 27, 2019