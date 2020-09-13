Marta Rosa (Robles) Villa, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was born on January 9, 1951, in Ciales, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Agapito Robles and Margarita (Negron) Robles.
At an early age, Marta professed her faith in the Lord, was a strong spiritual woman and served as a Missionary Leader and Usher. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Marta was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Marta was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Velez; and grandson, Pedro Guzman, Jr.
She is survived by sisters, Carmen, Gladys (Carmelo), Olga (Edwin), Blanca, Esther (Francisco), Maria, Irma, Ruth (William), Sarah, and Emilia (Olman); brothers, Miguel (Olga), Agapito Jr., Agustin, Anibal and Elias; daughters, Nancy, Maribel (Anibal), Sandra (Victor), Minerva, Maggie, Diana, and Debora (Hector Jr.); 16 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family, friends and others whose lives Marta touched may call at the Real Life Assembly Church, 3902 West 38th St., on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. conducted by Pastor Reny Acevedo. Visitation will resume after the service until 9 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Friends and family are invited to attend a Blessing Service at the church on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery, 1718 E. Lake Rd. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
