|
|
Martha A. Zerres Cunningham, age 77, of Millcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly, after an illness, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born on August 18, 1941, in Titusville, Pa., the daughter of the late George and Rachel Kightlinger Zerres.
Martha enjoyed roller skating, knitting, sewing, crocheting, quilting, garage sales, staying in touch with her family, and her dog Bandit.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son John M. Cunningham in 2013, two sisters Maxine and Arlene, and one brother Kenneth.
She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty years John W. Cunningham, one daughter Valerie Ann Tsekouras (George) of St. Mary's County, Md., two sons Joseph Cunningham (Barbara) of Niceville, Fla. and Jeffrey Cunningham (Melissa) of Largo, Fla., a daughter-in-law Sally Ballman Cunningham of Charlotte, N.C., nine grandchildren, one great-grandson, one brother George Zerres (Mickey) of Franklin, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are invited there on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. for the Funeral Service. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019