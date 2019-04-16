Home

Mrs. Martha Ann Carr, age 88, of Fairview, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born on August 4, 1930, the daughter of the late James M. and Mayme Shellito Penfield.

She retired as a medical receptionist and had previously been employed in offices at Fairview School District. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.

In addition of her parents, Mrs. Carr was preceded in death by her husband Paul R. Carr in September of 2003, son Don R. Carr, granddaughter Beth A. Carr, two brothers Howard and Harold Penfield, and a sister Lucille Otis.

She is survived by a daughter Paula A. (Terry) Carrara of Millcreek, a son James A. Carr of California, a daughter-in-law Cindy Carr of Girard, grandchildren Jason Carrara, Jaimee (Jesse) Dove, Justin (Jessica) Carrara, Jared (Laura) Carrara, Tony Carr and Andy (Ann) Carr, and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the start of her service in Burton's All Faith's Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, 4601 Avonia Rd., Fairview PA 16415, or to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Home Instead, and especially Debbie, for the care and support provided to Martha.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2019
