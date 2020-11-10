Martha Ann Selby, 54, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. Martha was born on Tuesday, July 19, 1966 to the late Rothell and Mary Lou Gore – Selby, Sr. She was natured and raised in Mississippi by her aunt the late Sarah Ann Patton.
Martha attended school in Mississippi and obtained her GED after returning to Erie.
She was employed by Gecac Head start, the Erie School District for a number of years along with St. Vincent Hospital and later as a private Daycare provider.
Martha was a beautiful person inside and out. She was known as our Madea of Erie, because she loved going in her purse. Martha loved cooking for and to be around her family and friends. She was a lover of music and fashion.
In addition to her parents and aunt Sarah she was preceded in death by two brothers – Charles H. and Charles E. Selby and sister Earthell Selby.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter – Tichina Steryle; two sons – Jermaine Selby, Sr. and Nicolas Steryle, Jr.; four sisters – Mary Burrows, May Ruth Davis, Marynell Horn, and Irene Selby – Suttles, three brothers – James Gore, Rothell Selby, Jr, and John Wesley Selby; nine grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church with Elder Rick Davis eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.
