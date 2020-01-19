|
Martha Crandall Herman, of Erie, and formerly of Waterford, died on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Mary's East.
She was born in Erie, on December 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Thomas Harold and Charlotte T. Withrow Crandall.
Martha graduated from Academy High School in 1959, and was a graduate of Erie Business School.
She was the Executive Secretary for R.D. Griehwahn and Associates for 20 years, and previously worked for Prudential Life Insurance, Baldwin Brothers, and Erie Engine and Manufacturing.
Martha was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 45 years.
She was a former member of Grace Baptist Church, and enjoyed creative memories scrapbooking, doing ceramics, knitting, crocheting, canning and following her grandson's hockey games.
Survivors include her husband Ronald E. Herman, whom she married October 27, 1979, children Lori L. Gibbens (John Daddario) of Erie and David M. Dennison, Jr., of Canton, Ohio, stepchildren Sheryl Herman of Erie and Ronald E. Herman, Jr. (Diane) of Largo, Fla., a brother Thomas H. Crandall (Janet) of Erie, sister Ann Hills of Tacoma, Wash., grandchildren Julie Wurst of Erie, Stephanie Alhassani (Nich) of Uniontown, Ohio, and Joshua Roose of Melbourne, Australia, step-grandchild Randi Rae Brewer of Erie, and great-grandsons Landon Wurst and Sam Alhassani.
The family would like to thank the staff on Unit C at St. Mary's East for their care and kindness toward Martha during her time with them.
A graveside service, in Edinboro Cemetery, will be held in July 2020 on a day and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to Alcoholics Anonymous, P.O. Box 8903, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle St., Erie, Pa.
Jan. 19, 2020