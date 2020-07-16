Martha Crandall Herman, of Erie, and formerly of Waterford, died on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Mary's East.
She was born in Erie, on December 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Thomas Harold and Charlotte T. Withrow Crandall.
Martha graduated from Academy High School in 1959, and was a graduate of Erie Business School.
She was the Executive Secretary for R.D. Griehwahn and Associates for 20 years, and previously worked for Prudential Life Insurance, Baldwin Brothers, and Erie Engine and Manufacturing.
Martha was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 45 years.
She was a former member of Grace Baptist Church, and enjoyed creative memories scrapbooking, doing ceramics, knitting, crocheting, canning and following her grandson's hockey games.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald E. Herman whom she married October 27, 1979, children, Lori L. Gibbens (John Daddario) of Erie, and David M. Dennison, Jr., of Canton, Ohio; stepchildren, Sheryl Herman of Erie, and Ronald E. Herman, Jr. (Diane) of Largo, Fla.; a brother, Thomas H. Crandall (Janet) of Erie; sister, Ann Hills of Tacoma, Wash.; grandchildren, Julie Wurst of Erie, Stephanie Alhassani (Nich) of Uniontown, Ohio, and Joshua Roose of Melbourne, Australia; step-grandchild, Randi Rae Brewer of Erie; and great-grandsons, Landon Wurst and Sam Alhassani.
The family would like to thank the staff on Unit C at St. Mary's East for their care and kindness toward Martha during her time with them.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service for the committal of Martha and her husband Ronald E. Herman, who passed away on February 26, 2020, in Edinboro Cemetery, Edinboro, Pa., Section D, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Richard A. Moyer will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, Pa. In order to protect the health of family and friends, all CDC Guidelines will be observed, including the use of face masks and social distancing. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to Alcoholics Anonymous, P.O. Box 8903, Erie, PA 16505.
