Martha E. Sucharski Leszek, 103 years old went home to be with her Lord and her beloved husband John, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
She was born on May 13, 1916 in Erie, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Filipowski Sucharski.
Martha was an avid reader, seamstress, making coats and dresses for herself and daughters. She loved going to Vegas and dancing the Polka, especially in the Poconos. Martha was a baker of the most delicious desserts, and she was up for a game of Scrabble anytime.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Leszek, son Lester Leszek, granddaughter Mary Ellen Bujnoski, son-in-law Ed Gieza, son-in-law Bill Bujnoski, and four sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Bujnoski and Marie Gieza, son Stephen Leszek (Pam), daughter-in-law Marie Leszek, grandchildren, Amy Beckman (Rick), Karrie Wagner (Gerry), Mark Leszek, Greg Leszek (Alice), Brian Gieza, Kristen Benczkowski (Dan), Kim Crossman, Ed Gieza Jr., Erin Fiolek (Kyle), as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Holy Trinity Church, East 22nd & Reed St. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church or to a .
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements. Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020