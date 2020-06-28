Martha Elizabeth (Neuburger) Chisholm died peacefully in her sleep on June 19, 2020, at the age of 101.
"Marty," as friends and family knew her, was born in Sterrettania, Pa., on January 16, 1919, to Grace (Sterrett) and Karl O. Neuburger. She grew up on Road Springs Farm in McKean Township, attended McKean High School, and studied at Mercyhurst College. She became an excellent seamstress, outstanding homemaker, and beloved wife and mother.
For more than 75 years she enjoyed a loving relationship with her husband, Hudson Homer Chisholm. Together she and Hud became avid bowlers, travelers, bird-watchers, and card players. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Marty is survived by their four children: Penny Schneider (and husband Joe) of Goodyear, Ariz.; Maia Joan Chisholm, of Fairview, Pa.; Gregory Chisholm (and wife Sandie) of Tucson, Ariz.; Debi Brown (and husband Bob) of Branchville, Pa. Hud and Marty have 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marty was preceded in death by her siblings Carolyn (Sibby) Walker, Charles Neuburger, Anna (Betty) Fratus, Ernest (Bill) Neuburger, and Thomas Neuburger.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc., Downtown.
Memorial donations may be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501. A celebration of the lives of Marty and Hud will be announced at a future date.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.