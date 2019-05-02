|
Martha Gardner, age 67, of Lake City, died on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Westfield, New York, on June 19, 1961, to the late Hiram and Betty (Newton) Gardner.
After graduation from Ripley High School, she worked for Better Baked Foods in North East for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stephen Gardner; sisters, Kathleen Protor, and Barbara Johnson; and stepfather James Cochran.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Gardner of Ripley, Thomas States II of McKean, and Scott States of Girard; nine grandchildren, Dominic, Samantha, Thomas, Stephen, Robert, Colton, Cameron, Kaileb, and Charie; nieces and nephews, Linnea Pickard, Vince Protor and Jim Protor, as well as several others.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
