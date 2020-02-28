|
Martha H. (Lemock) Fagan, age 86, of Summit Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1933, at home in Waterford, Pa., daughter of the late Alec and Helen (Bacha) Lemock.
Martha was a 1951 graduate of Waterford Academy. After graduating high school, Martha married Carl, and devoted her life to raising their daughters. She was also employed at JCPenney, from where she retired. Martha's hobbies included polka dancing, camping, crafting, word puzzles, game shows, and playing Euchre with friends. She enjoyed spending the winter in Florida. Most importantly, she loved creating endless memories with her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric Edward Wurst; and brothers, George Lemock and his wife Anna, and Edward Lemock and his wife, Alice.
Martha is survived by her husband of 65 years, Carl Fagan; three daughters, Cheryl Palmer and her husband, John, Karen Leone and her husband, Joseph, and Joyce Wurst and her husband, Douglas; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wurst (Lisa), Courtney Bidwell (Brandon), Angela Snyder (Michael), and Regina Erdman (Hayden); great-grandchildren, Eric D. and Isla Wurst; and brother, Elmer Lemock (LeAnne).
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 105 Walnut Street, Waterford, on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and are invited to attend services there on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, McKean.
Donations may be made in Martha's memory to the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2020