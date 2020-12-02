Martha J. Erdman, 83 of Girard, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born July 24, 1937 a daughter of the late George and Ethel Bush Broughton in Ashtabula, Ohio.
She was raised in the Northwestern Ohio region, attending schools in Ashtabula, Kingsville, and Conneaut. She worked at Gunnison Brothers Tannery for 22 years, until the company closed in 1999.
She was a member of Kingsville Baptist Church, Girard American Legion Auxiliary serving as Past President, VFW Post #169 in Venango, Military order of Cootties serving as Past Grand President of Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, James L. Manning, as well as her second husband Raoul "Skeex" C. Erdman Sr., who she married August 6, 1966 in Falconer, N.Y., by her son, Kenneth J. Manning; a daughter-in-law, Pam Manning; her son-in-law, George Green; her siblings, Margaret Leehan, Eugene E. Broughton, and Carl F. Broughton; and a grandson, Jeff Gray.
She is survived by her children, Troy W. Manning of Cocoa, Fla., Thomas "Jeep" L. Erdman of Cocoa, Fla., Rain H. Tripp (Kenneth) of E. Springfield, Pa., Clifford R. Erdman of Cocoa, Fla; her stepchildren, Cindy Green of Easley, S.C., Kathy Hoyt (David) of Conneaut, Ohio, Raoul "Corky" C. Erdman Jr. (Rita) of Conneaut, Ohio, Anna Porter (Reid) of Lake City, Pa., and Van Erdman of Conneaut, Ohio. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery, Church St, Girard, Pa. under the care of the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Memorials can be made in her name to the American Heart Association
, 444 Liberty Avenue, Ste. 1300 Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1207.
.