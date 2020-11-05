Martha J. Malinowski, age 83, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born on July 10, 1937, to the late Walter Wedzikowski and Josephine Wieczorek Wedzikowski Harris.
Martha was born in Erie, graduated from St. Stan's Elementary School, and Academy High School in 1955. Martha counted her blessings and was always grateful. She loved and adored the Blessed Mother, God, and Jesus. Every day she intentionally prayed. She lived her life working hard in equal partnership with her husband of 63 years. Family was of utmost importance to her. Creating festive celebrations and home-cooked meals was her forté.
She was classy, cute, sunny, and kind, always wearing a smile and a twinkle in her eye. She spread light and made friends easily. She was filled with gratitude and love. She valued pride of country, morals, and truth. She and her husband were generous to those in need, especially relatives. Above all, Martha was patient. She will wear an eternal crown.
Survivors include her husband, Louie Malinowski, whom she married February 23, 1957; three children- Becky (Joe) Dwyer, Jeff (Debbie) Malinowski, and Robin (Scott) Turk; a grandson, Joseph Malinowski; her brother Danny (Teresa) Wedzikowski; and many extended family members and friends, including June Dunst, who will miss her dearly.
Visiting hours will be at Van Matre Funeral Home, 105 Walnut Street, Waterford, on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. CDC guidelines will be followed. A private funeral service will be held for the family.
The Malinowski family wishes to thank the medical professionals at St. Vincent Hospital who cared for Martha and helped her on her journey.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, and in the spirit of Martha, to honor her memory, please, say "I love you," complete a neglected task, reach out to someone, perform a random act of kindness.
