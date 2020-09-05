Martha Keys passed away at home in Clymer, N.Y., on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1928, in Albion, Pa., to Firmin and Frances Connors.
She was a 1946 graduate of Albion High School.
She met Donald Keys at her job at the hardware store. They were married at St. Lawrence Church in Albion, Pa. In addition to Albion they lived in Butler, Pa. and Latrobe, Pa. before moving to Clymer, N.Y. in 1967. He passed away on September 18, 1983.
She is also survived her siblings Mary Jane, Herbert, Robert, William, Charles (Vic), and Harold (Shickle).
She was a long-standing member of St. Matthias R.C. Church where she served as treasurer for the Altar & Rosary Society/Ladies' Guild until her passing. She retired in 2011 from collecting school taxes for the Clymer Central School district. She also was the tax collector for the Town of Clymer until 2015. She was most likely the only local tax collector who did not use computer software, using many steno pads over the years. It has been said by many that she made paying taxes less painful with her kind and welcoming ways. Her family held a surprise 90th birthday party for her which she thoroughly enjoyed. Attendees shared memories of her and one-word descriptions including: sweet, kind, joyful, gentle, caring, spunky, awesome, fun and happy.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Henry (John) and son Steven (Diane) and grandchildren Todd Henry (Kara) and Julie Sacchetti (Vince). Also surviving are sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a proud Democrat. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She attended the most recent Connors' St. Patrick's Day celebration in Arizona in 2019. She also enjoyed a trip to Ireland in 2011. She was the proprietor of Martha's Camp which was visited by the Keys' clan during many hunting seasons.
Her hobbies included hosting family gatherings, playing cards and games. She was a great neighbor and friend. She was a long term member of Downtown Fitness which she admitted to liking the socialization as much as the exercise. She enjoyed walking, especially with her friends Sally and Ann. She always put others before herself, running errands for her friends. She was an avid reader and regularly borrowed books from the local library. She shared her love of the Cleveland Indians with her grandson. She passed on her baking abilities to her granddaughter. What a wonderful legacy she has left for all of us. She will be missed by so many.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, 1762 French Creek Mina Road. NYS COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. Please wear a mask. Due to capacity limitations, please expect delays. A private family Funeral Mass will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clymer Fire Department, 8756 W. Main St., Clymer, NY 14724 or to the Clymer-French Creek Library, 564 Clymer-Sherman Road, Clymer, NY 14724. Arrangements are by David J. Dengler, Spitzer Funeral Home, Clymer, N.Y.
