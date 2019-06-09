|
Martha L. (Coudriet) McKinney Moldovan, age 83, of Erie passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie on July 1, 1935 a daughter of the late Logan and Letitia (Erickson) Coudriet.
Martha enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, going out to dinner, and playing cards. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends, including Douglas Embler, Anita Smith, Millard Hines, Robbin Kinney, and her care giver Kathleen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. McKinney; a sister, Dorothy Klick; and a nephew, Stephen Klick.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane M. McKinney Kremer; two grandchildren, Michael and Elizabeth Kremer; a brother-in-law, Charles Klick; two nephews, Michael and Jeffrey Klick; a cousin, Florence Andersen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Martha will be missed by her many friends at St. Joseph apartments.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
Memorials may be made to any local Animal Shelter.
