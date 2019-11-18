|
Martha "Marty" Markiewicz, age 78, of Greene Township, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. Born August 14, 1941 in Erie she was a daughter of the late Mack and Martha (Desser) Wozniak.
Marty graduated from St. Benedict's Academy in 1959 and worked at General Electric before raising her family. She later worked as a secretary for Gene Shelhamer, CPA and then for the Erie School District before retiring in 2001 to enjoy her grandchildren.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa (Markiewicz) Brozewicz; three brothers, Edwin Donne, Louis Donikowski, and Joseph Donikowski; a sister, Anne Wozniak; and two sisters-in-law, Constance Wolfe and Carol Markiewicz.
Marty is survived by her husband, David Markiewicz, whom she married on May 25, 1963 at Holy Trinity Church; a daughter, Lisa Passinger, husband Timothy; a son, David Jon Markiewicz, wife Jennifer; nine grandchildren, Adam Brozewicz, fiancé Kylie Leasure, Andrew Brozewicz, wife Cristea, Philip and Mark Passinger, and Luke, Leah, Anna, Nick, and Jack Markiewicz; sisters, Sr. Mary Ambrose Wozniak and a twin sister Mary Voorhees, husband Norman; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. and are invited to attend services there on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 9367 Wattsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Boniface Food Pantry, 9333 Tate Rd., #115, Erie, PA 16509. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
