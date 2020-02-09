|
Martha R. Woods Rogers, age 81, of North East, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born in Texas, on June 27, 1938, daughter of the late Alvin Wright, Sr. and Carlos Estelle (Lindsey) Woods.
Martha was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR racing fan. More than anything, she relished her role as the loving matriarch of a large and extended family whom she enjoyed taking extra special care of, especially cooking and baking for.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Eugene Rogers; one daughter, Terri Lynn Pearce; and eight siblings, Alvin Wright Woods, Jr., Aunean Price, LaNelle Gutierrez, Billy Woods, Damon Woods, Carlos Woods, Dorothy Woods and Vernon Woods.
Survivors include three children, Carla Harris (William), Alan Barkman (Viola) and Daniel Barkman (Vickie); one brother, Ronald Gene Woods; seven grandchildren, Jason Titus, Nicholas Titus (Mary Jo), Nichole Barkman, Rebecca Wakley (Ryan), Alicia Froess, Kayla Barber and Judy Golden (Michael); son-in-law, Jeff Wakley (Elaine); and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Sunday, February 16th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brotherhood of St. Joseph, 50 Clinton St., North East. Memorials in Martha's name may be made to the . The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020