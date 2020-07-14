Martha S. Alexander, 80, formerly of Albion, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born April 9, 1940, in Rochester, Pa., a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Whippo) Mason.
Martha graduated high school, received her teaching degree from Geneva College and worked as an elementary school teacher. She was a member of the Albion Church of the Nazarene where she taught Sunday School, and she volunteered at the Albion Senior Center. Martha and her husband were foster parents for ten years. She enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, and in her later years she took up painting. Martha was a strong Christian woman who believed in her faith, and she loved her family unconditionally.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Don Alexander, her sister, Nila White, and brother-in-law, Paul White.
She is survived by four children, Mark Alexander and his wife, Debbie, of Beaver Falls, Pa., Daniel Alexander and his wife, Nicole, of Beaver Falls, Pa., Carrie Anderson and her husband, Tracy, of Carlisle, Ohio, and Brenna Alexander of Albion, a brother, Charles Mason Jr. and his wife, Kolene, of Conneautville, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and a concern for everyone's safety, services will be private by the family. Martha will be laid to rest next to her husband in Albion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1600 Peninsula Drive, #15, Erie, PA 16505.
