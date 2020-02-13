|
Mrs. Martha Lois (Shade) Masek, aged 92, of York, Pa., died on February 8, 2020, at The Brethren Home, New Oxford, Pa.
Martha was born on October 11, 1927 in York. She was the daughter of the late William Shade and Helen Corsa Shade, both of York.
She graduated from York Catholic High School in 1946 and received her Nursing Degree from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Lancaster, Pa. in 1949. As an RN, she served on staff at the York Hospital and in private practice.
She met her husband Edward A. Masek Sr. as a classmate at York Catholic High School, and they were married on July 26, 1952. They shared 34 years together before his untimely death. Despite her physical limitations, Martha possessed a deep personal faith and an infectious optimism that defined her entire life. As family Matriarch, she was devoted to her children and grandchildren, sharing unconditional love, endless patience and encouragement in all their endeavors. They were her greatest joy.
Her favorite pastimes included weekend trips with her husband and their devoted Labrador retriever, Cromwell, praying the rosary, music from the Swing Era to Motown, rooting for Penn State Football, corny jokes that left her in fits of laughter and her annual summer trip with her family to Bethany Beach, Del.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward, and her siblings, Annette Shade Emig and Helen Shade.
She is survived by her children, Edward A Masek, Jr. and wife Catherine Adams Masek, of Severna Park, Md., Stephen J. Masek, of York, Pa., Victoria A Masek and husband Christopher Johnson, of York, Pa., and William R. Masek and wife Kathleen Sonntag Masek, of Erie, Pa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyson Masek Hoffman (Eddie), Royce P. Masek (Billie Jo), Edward A. Masek, Turner A. Masek (Lauren), Alexandra E. Masek, Sarah R. Masek, and Jacqueline Masek DiPlacido (Robert) and a great-grandson, Ayden.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York, PA 17401, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held immediately afterwards at Holy Saviour Cemetery, York, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York, PA 17401, or to York Catholic High School, Development Office, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 13, 2020