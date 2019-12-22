Home

Martha T. Stephenson


1926 - 2019
Martha T. Stephenson Obituary
Martha T. Stephenson, age 93, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at LECOM Assisted Living. She was born on October 15, 1926, daughter of Glenn and Marie Thompson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Willis Thompson and a sister, Edith Russel.

She is survived by her sister, Hazel Hanks and by her children, Sandra Michalak, Eric Stephenson and his wife Linda, Gary Stephenson and his wife Chris, Lt. Col. Scott Stephenson USAF retired PhD, Kurt Stephenson and his wife Terri, Jennifer Stephenson, and Thomas Stephenson. She is also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mom was truly a matriarch who was filled with compassion, love, limitless patience, and an iron will.

She is with the Angels, God bless her.

Martha's wishes are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019
