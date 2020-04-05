|
|
Martin A. Janick, age 66, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Latrobe, Pa., on July 17, 1953, son of the late Andrew and Rose Marie Samac Janick.
He was self-employed as an auto mechanic, however, he enjoyed learning and had many certifications including barbering, Certified Nurses Aid (CNA), and Asbestos removal. He worked for Becker Construction for many years.
Martin enjoyed fishing for Lake Erie walleye, but his greatest passion was studying and sharing the word of God. He didn't miss any opportunity to tell someone about the love of Jesus. Even during his sickness, he would witness to visitors and medical professionals.
In addition to his parents, he was recently preceded in death by a special nephew, Vincent Harvey of Erie, Pa.
Martin is survived by his wife, Marcella (Chambers) Janick and their son Ishmael Trainor (Allana) of Gilbert, Ariz., four siblings: two sisters, Elizabeth Harvey and Lillian Singer (Paul) of Erie, Pa,, one sister, Joanne Janick of Clearwater, Fla., and a brother, Andrew Janick of Eastlake Ohio. Additionally, he is survived by three grandchildren, Lillian, Graciana, and Elijah of Gilbert, Ariz., a mother-in-law, Doris Chambers of Erie, several in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private ceremony at their convenience. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date by Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
Memorials may be made to Harborcreek Youth Services, 5712 Iroquois Ave., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020