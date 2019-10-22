|
Husband, Father, Brother and Grandfather
Martin Dennis Brooks, age 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his soulmate, Pam, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in Erie on February 21, 1956 (a good year), son of the late Ray and Sophie Brooks. Marty was recently retired and was enjoying retirement and living life to the fullest.
Marty was a dedicated maintenance supervisor at TA Travel Centers of America for 12 years. That thoroughfare was a gateway to a million friends for him. It was amazing. Previously, he worked at Quin-T Corp. for over 20 years.
Marty was an avid bowler in Erie for 50 years and dedicated 15 years as the Director of The Brothers Bowling Tournament. He was an ardent President Trump supporter and was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Raiders. He loved his go-to place at Canadohta Lake. Whatever Marty became involved with, he made his friends his family. He enjoyed sports, fishing, hunting and the outdoors, especially campfires.
Marty was a longtime member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and was a governing member of the Trinity Club.
Marty is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate, Pamela; seven children, Amanda Raffensberger, Marty Raffensberger (Dawn), Danielle Brooks (Elvin Montero), Jonathan Brooks (Erica), Jessica Anderson (Mike Coffey), Corrine Anderson (Steve Combine), and Nicole Anderson (Josh Berry); five brothers, Tom Loupe (Darlene), Patrick Brooks (Susan Margosian), Donald Brooks (Florence), Michael Brooks (Michele), and the late David Brooks (Dea) ; three sisters, Kathy Menosky (Chuck), Debbie Clark (Joseph), and Mary Leopold (Chris White); eleven grandchildren, Cameron (Sydney), Mackenzie, Samantha, Olivia, Avery, Kaden, CiCi, Lincoln, Ashleigh, Derek, and Cole; and one "adopted" grandchild, Amayah.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2019