|
|
Martin Howard "Snuffy" Langdon, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Harborcreek, Pa., on December 11, 1930, a son of the late, Martin and Emma Levonduski Langdon.
Martin played football for, and graduated from, Harbor Creek High School. He enjoyed gardening, bowling and playing slow pitch softball. He worked as the head-custodian for the Millcreek Township School District. He also worked at Tip Top Bakery, Sealtest Dairy, Del Porto Produce and the PA Railroad. Martin was a great cook and loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, two brothers, Richard and Gilbert Langdon and a granddaughter, Regan Langdon.
Martin is survived by his wife, Norma McCurdy Langdon, and five children, David Langdon, Judith (David) Mathis, Janice (Bob) Hammar, Linda (Anthony) Sitter and Scott Langdon. He is further survived by 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a sister, Virginia Tuley and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Langdon.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 7, 2019