|
|
Martin "Marty" J. Rajecki, age 45, of McKean Township, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on March 1, 1974, in Erie, the son of the late Joseph and Shirley Roth Rajecki.
Marty enjoyed cooking, canning, and cruising the hill on his ATV.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Christine Puissant.
He is survived by two children Bradley (Emily) and Britney (Josh), one sister Lynnette Showman (Larry), two brothers Joseph Rajecki (Brenda) and Randy Rajecki (Tracy), a brother-in-law Ed Puissant of Texas, one grandson Laiken, his nieces and nephews Jennifer Showman, Lauren Smith (Mike), Rachael Rajecki, Brandon Rajecki (Danielle), Sarah Gdanetz (Jim), and Megan Rajecki, great-nephews Jace, Landon, Brice, Evan, Rhett, Wyatt, and Brody, two great nieces Taylor and Scarlett, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends, and his feline buddy J.J.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3 until 7 p.m., and are invited to St. Francis Xavier R.C. Church, 8880 West Main Street, McKean, Pa., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. for a Memorial Mass. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019