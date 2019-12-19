Home

Martin Nunamaker Obituary
Martin Nunamaker, age 72, of Erie, passed away at Hamot Hospital, on December 15, 2019. He was born in Sugarcreek, Pa. to the late Margaret Grygier before moving to Erie.

Martin attended Academy High School before joining the United States Navy, and serving his country in the Vietnam War. He went on to work for General Electric for over 36 years, retiring in 2008. He was very involved in the VFW #470, and the VFW Colorguard, giving back to fellow veterans in many ways.

Martin is survived by his wife, Sylvia Lazzini Nunamaker, his children, Dale Balsiger (Sue), Pamela Plyler (Tim), Paula Ries (Dan), Phillip Balsiger (Caroline) and Jeremy Balsiger. He is further survived by 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law, Tina Maynard.

In addition to his mother, Martin is preceded in death by his son, Roy Balsiger and his sister-in-law Ruth Arndt.

Private services entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie.

Memorials may be made to the Regional Cancer Center 2500 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019
