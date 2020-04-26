|
|
Marvin L. Moore, age 59, of Erie, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie on November 13, 1960 to the late Harvey Thurston and Anna Marie Sams.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by five brothers, Ralph Moore, Jr., Alfredo Moore, Harvey Moore, Darron Moore and Michael Love, and two sisters, Adresia Stovall and Lillie Manus.
Marvin will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Donnie D. Moore of Erie, Marvin D. Moore, Jr. of Erie, Marvin L. Moore III of Erie, Marcus M. Moore of Erie, and Marqeil M. Moore of Erie, two daughters, Marvina L. Davis of Waterford, and Mya Moore of Erie, his wife Paula Manus of Erie, two brothers, James Moore of Erie and Garrick Moore of Pittsburgh, four sisters, Dorothy King (Cleveland) of Alabama, Delphine Skinner (Steve) of Ohio, Anne Marie White of Ohio, and Oleria Moore of Pittsburgh, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Marvin worked at Le Mak packing and Auto Body Connection and was a long term resident of Erie. He was a loving father, grandfather, and husband, and will truly and dearly be missed by his loved ones. His most famous line of all time was "How 'bout dat?" Rest up.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th Street Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020