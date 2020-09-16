Marvin W. Biletnikoff, 81, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.
He was born in Greene Township, Erie County on August 19, 1939, a son of the late, Wallace and Dorothy (Lee) Biletnikoff.
Marvin graduated from Erie Technical School in 1958. One week after high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served aboard the U.S.S. Everglades (AD-24) Klondike Class Destroyer Tender, as an Electricians Mate. Upon his honorable discharge in 1964, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.
Following his military career, he returned to the Erie area and began employment with the Iron workers Union. He later worked for many years with CDI Inc., (Control Design Inc. of Erie) as an Electrical Draftsman, retiring from there in 2001.
Marvin was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 and the Tin Can Sailors, a national association of destroyer veterans. He loved football and watching sports. He especially enjoyed watching the Purdue Boilermakers, the Cleveland Browns and the Oakland Raiders. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends and taking his daughter on many nice vacations.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Dale Biletnikoff.
He is survived by a daughter, Cathy E. Schwab (Charles) of Lake City; two sisters, Norma Szymanski and Mary Pollack; his beloved grandchildren, Ryan C. Javens, Rachel K. Javens and her fiancé Kris Corona, Nicholas M. Javens and his fiancée Serena Tomalis, Benjamin P. Javens and his fiancée Shelby Klimek, Travis S. Hanes, Taylor R. Schwab, as well as several nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed.
Interment with military honors will be conducted privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Girard American Legion Honor Guard, 42 Wall Street, Girard, PA 16417 or to the Families of the Wounded Fund Inc., PO Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23113.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
