Mary A. Ferrante Iaboni, 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on February 2, 1928 in Erie, a daughter of the late Dominick and Assunta Iaboni Ferrante.
Mary was a member of Saint Paul Church and enjoyed baking. She was especially known for her banana bread, apple pie and traditional Italian Christmas cookies. She also loved music and dancing, she loved to sing and dance the Rumba.
Mary was known by everyone outside the family as the beloved Aunt Mary. Throughout Mary's life her door was always opened to everyone, especially in time of need.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francesco "Frank" Iaboni; one brother, Armand Ferrante; three sisters, Yolanda Coletta, Filomena Stitt and Angelina Felice; and a dear niece who was as close as a sister, Mary Bello.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronnie Iaboni (Selina) of Oakville, Canada and Gary Iaboni (Betsy) of Erie; two brothers, Alphonse Ferrante and Gulio Ferrante, both of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Tuesday from 2:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Paul Church, 1617 Walnut Street at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 17, 2020