Mary A. (Pfister) Terrill, age 79, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Erie, on January 21, 1941, she was the beautiful daughter of the late William and Mary E. (Duska) Pfister.
Mary was a mother to everyone, especially the children in her neighborhood when her kids were growing up. She was an excellent cook and baker. Always seen laughing and smiling with a twinkle in her eye, faith in God was vital to Mary in everything she did. She was a longtime parishioner at Holy Rosary Church, where she was a member of the choir and various church groups. She loved being a member of the Legion of Mary, where she would visit the sick in the hospital and pray with them. Faith and family was her everything. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and true love story of 40 years, Robert J. Terrill; a brother, William Pfister; and a sister, Elaine Buseck, husband William.
Survivors include five children, Rob Terrill, wife Angela, John Terrill, wife Neko, Mark Terrill, Kristin Stravinsky, husband Jason, and Noelle Terrill, fiancé Michael Majczyk; twelve grandchildren (she loved them a bushel and a peck), Elizabeth, Jonathan, Sanibel, Maddy, Sarah, Benjamin, Mary Grace, Andrew, Gavin, Katelyn, Jillian, and Jenna; a brother, Frederick Pfister, wife Mary; a sister, Dolores Rudy, husband Mike; a sister-in-law, Patty Pfister; and many cousins, brother and sister in-laws, family and friends also survive.
Friends may call on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. Services will be held there Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. followed by a funeral mass at Holy Rosary Church at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for funeral expenses by way of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020