Mary Agnes (Culhane) Grant, age 94, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. It was a beautiful sunny morning in Erie, and she was in the company of her son Chris, who for many years, was her principal companion and caregiver.
A lifelong resident and active member of the Erie Community, Mary Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years and childhood sweetheart, Bill Grant, who died in 2007.
Mary Agnes is survived by her four children, Patrick J. Grant (Mary), William F. Grant II (Lynn), Chris Grant, and Carol Grant McKiernan (Robert), nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
To her great joy, she spent the 4th of July with many of her family members at her beloved Chautauqua Institution. Bill and Mary Agnes had a home and were summer residents at Chautauqua since the 1960s.
One of Mary Agnes' guideposts throughout her life was the phrase "Rest if you must, but don't quit," and that is how she lived. She was a woman of deep faith, and a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She also was the owner of her real estate company, Mary Agnes Grant Realty, for five decades, from which she retired at the age of 89. The business name was ubiquitous in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Southwestern New York through its sign with the large red heart in the center. And her very full life also included volunteering her services with many organizations and boards.
Mary Agnes will be long remembered and greatly missed by her large family and many friends.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th St., with Fr. Michael Ferrick, celebrant. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Community Foundation, 459 West 6th St., Erie, PA 16507, or to St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 13, 2019