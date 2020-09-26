Mary Agnes Tellers Hoppe, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
She was born in Erie on April 1, 1924 a daughter of the late Ignatius and Bertha Halmer Tellers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hoppe in 1983, two sisters, Catherine Tellers Leach Nolan and Marie Antoinette Tellers and nephew, Timothy Leach.
She is survived by nieces, Patricia Leach, Tina Griggs, Barbara Cook and Linda Jordan, plus several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. She is also survived by her dear cousin Marilyn Gerrell Povlock.
Mary Agnes was a life long member of St Peter's Cathedral. Graduated from Academy High School. She was very active, for many years, in the Cathedral's women's Council. Mary Agnes loved to play Bridge and played in a bridge club, well into her late 80's. She was also was a wonderful decorator.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and are invited to a service there, Monday at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Cathedral at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
