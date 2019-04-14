|
|
Mary Alice (Carr) Boccio, age 66, of Millcreek passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Erie on December 25, 1952 a daughter of the late John and Yola (Danielle) Carr.
Mary Alice worked as the office secretary and financial secretary at Lakewood United Methodist Church for 23 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially with her granddaughter, watching cooking, baking and home improvement shows. Mary Alice had a knack for home décor, both for herself and others. She loved spending time with Kenlee her granddaughter, especially when they went to Goodell Farms or Asbury Woods. She went camping once a year for 15 years with her Girlfriends in Cook Forest, and enjoyed taking corvette rides with her husband Dan, and shopping and going on adventures with her daughter Danielle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son Anthony Boccio; her father-in-law, Anthony Boccio and a sister-in-law, Antoinette Miller.
Mary Alice is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Daniel Boccio, her daughter, Danielle Whiteman, husband Kenneth; granddaughter Kenlee Whiteman; her sister, Paula Frum, husband Jeff; her brother, John Carr; her mother-in-law Stella Boccio and her sister-in-law, Brenda Boccio all of Erie. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 West 10th Street, with Pastor Robert Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lakewood United Methodist, 3856 West 10th Street, Erie, Pa, 16505 or Goodell Gardens & Homestead, 221 Waterford Street, Edinboro, PA 16412. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019