Mary Alice (Anderson) McAndrew, age 97, of Erie passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1923, a daughter of the late Harry W. and Gertrude F. (Fox) Anderson.
Mary Alice graduated from Villa Maria College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Education. She taught at Albion High School before her marriage and starting a family. Later, she taught at St. George School for over 30 years until her retirement.
Mary Alice and her husband enjoyed traveling during her time off in the summers. She enjoyed bingo, cross stitch, embroidering, sewing and knitting blankets for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending hours on genealogy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. McAndrew, sons Michael and Thomas McAndrew, granddaughters Stephanie and Tricia, great-granddaughter Kayla, and her sister Rita Moore.
Mary Alice is survived by her children, Dennis McAndrew, wife Deborah of Waterford, Patricia Matson, husband Thomas of Erie and Jennifer Ware, husband Greg of Ft. Worth, Texas, daughters-in-law; Arda McAndrew of Butler and Bonnie Oleson of Erie; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her Moose Club Bingo family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street for family and close friends. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street. Burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private.
A special thank you to the staff of St. Mary's Home for special care in her final weeks, during a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucy's First Step Fund, P.O. Box 9372, Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.