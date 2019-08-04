|
Mary Alice Tippett Peters, 83, of Brevillier Village, Erie, died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Formerly of Lincoln Ave., she was born on April 15, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Clarence R. and Amie Foster Tippett.
A 1954 graduate of Roxborough High School, Philadelphia, Pa., she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics from Arcadia University (formerly Beaver College) in 1957. Mary Alice was a member of the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul, had a passion for public television and was an advocate of diabetes awareness.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, the Rev. Randall F. Peters, Jr., in 2012.
Survivors include a son, Randall F. Peters III and wife Victoria of Groveport, Ohio; three daughters, Paula K. Diehl and husband Michael, Amy E. Hoffer and Mariclare Peters, all of Erie; a brother, David Tippett and wife Shelly of Bozeman, Montana; five grandchildren, Miranda Peters of Groveport, Ohio, Rachel and Cory E. Diehl and Paul and Nicholas Hoffer, all of Erie; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Peters Johnson of Latrobe, Pa.
Friends may call at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul, 134 W. 7th Street, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 12 noon. The Very Reverend John P. Downey will officiate. Private burial will be at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul, 134 West 7th Street, Erie, PA 16501, or to Brevillier Village 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019