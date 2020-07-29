Mary Alys (Carpenter) Pitonyak, 83, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
She was born February 28, 1937, in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Melvin and Margaret (Lewis) Carpenter.
Mary Alys graduated from Villa Maria Academy in Erie in 1955. She began working at H. P. Weller Supply Company in Erie as a Receptionist and Switchboard Operator. She later went to work for RP & C Valve in Fairview, where she continued her work as a Receptionist. She also had worked at the Cosmopolite Herald Newspaper in Girard.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard, where she belonged to the Holy Spirit Auxiliary, and a member of Cursillo #115-1989. As a young girl she was a competitive roller skater. She enjoyed playing golf and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Pitonyak; stepdaughter, Robin Pitonyak; sister, Sally Carpenter; and grandson, Christian Gustin.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her son, Steven LaJohn of Lake City, Pa.; daughter, Michelle (Edward) Gustin; stepsons, David (Michelle) Pitonyak and Richard (P.J.) Pitonyak; granddaughters, Brittney (Matthew) Polinchak, Alyson (Michael) Pereira and Alexis Gustin; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn Pereira and Adeline Polinchak; and a great-grandson, Camden Pereira; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Bread of Life Community, 147 West 24th St., Erie, PA 16502, with Rev. Larry Richards officiating.
Burial will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery of Girard.
Memorials may be made to Hard as Nails Ministries, 905 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088, or go to HANM.org
