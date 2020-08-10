Mary Angeline (Bliley) Shafer, age 96, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Ball Pavilion with her family by her side. Mary was born on September 7, 1923, the daughter of the late Andrew and Tillie Bliley.
Mary was raised on a dairy farm along with her three brothers and four sisters. She attended Barney School through the 8th grade. She then attended and graduated from Academy High School in 1941. During World War II, Mary worked at the Lord Corporation making various parts for the war effort. She met her future husband, Charles, at a dance while he was on leave from the Army. They exchanged letters while he was overseas. Mary and Charles were married in August of 1946, a marriage of 54 years. Charles passed away in February of 2000. Charles bought land and built a house in Harborcreek. Mary made it a home. Together they created a 10 acre grape farm. Mary loved the Belle Road neighborhood and all her neighbors. Over the next few years more families moved into the neighborhood. It was a good place to raise a family. Mary was a full time homemaker, devoting her life to raising their six children. Charles was employed at the General Electric Co., retiring after 38 years of service. Mary lived at her home for 72 years before retiring to Brevillier Village.
Mary enjoyed traveling, camping and playing cards with her family. She also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, going to baseball games, doing puzzles and she loved holding babies. Time spent with her family was very precious to her. She hosted many family reunions and picnics. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church for over 70 years. We would like to thank the church members who faithfully visited and sent Mary cards. We would also like to thank the staff and caregivers at Brevillier Village for all the love and care given to our Mother. Your kindness and dedication has touched all our hearts. May God bless you.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Diane Shafer; and all of Mary's siblings, her brothers, Vincent, Gerald and James; her sisters, Betty Bliley, Rita DeSarro, Gerry Pepicello and Rose Mesick; her sister- in- law, Thora Bliley; and her brothers-in- law, Joseph Pepicello and Ralph Mesick.
Mary is survived by her five children, David (Kathy) Shafer, Nancy (Jim) Gelsie, Bill (Glenda) Shafer, Randall (Sandra) Shafer and Jeffrey (Linda) Shafer. She is also survived by her sister in law, Josephine (James) Bliley and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also several nieces, nephews and cousins survive.
Memorials may be designated to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511, suggesting a program of your choice or to Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. A celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date.
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road is handling arrangements.
