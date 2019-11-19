|
Our beloved Mary Ann Arnold, 63, sister, aunt and friend, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on November 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Erie, July 27, 1956 a daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Gloekler) Arnold.
As a 1974 graduate of McDowell High School, she was an active member of her parish, Our Lady of Peace and the Erie Diocesan Cursillo Movement.
Among her varied jobs, most prominent were regional manager for Kwik Fill and more recently as a receptionist at Encompass Health. In her youth she was a competitive roller-skater. Throughout her life she had a passion for her many canine "children." Mary Ann especially enjoyed sun and sand, card playing, friends and family gatherings.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, JamieLynn Arnold and her brother-in-law, William Schneider.
Survivors include her sisters; Heidi Arnold, Claudia Schneider, and Christine (Norm) Green and her brothers; Father Dan Arnold, Patrick Arnold, Douglas (Sherry) Arnold all of Erie and Dennis (Judy) Arnold of Mt. Joy, Pa. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. and are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St. Interment will follow in Trinity Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Erie Cursillo Movement, 429 East Grandview Blvd. Erie, Pa. 16514, Hospice of Metropolitan Erie, 202 East 10th St. Erie 16504 or JamieLynn's Joy, 3345 West 32nd St. Erie, Pa. 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019